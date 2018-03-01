FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018

Helsinn urges SCOTUS to define drugs’ on-sale bar in pivotal case against Teva

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The pharmaceutical company Helsinn Healthcare SA on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision that cleared the way for a generic version of its chemotherapy-induced nausea treatment Aloxi to hit the market.

Helsinn filed a petition asking the high court to review a May 2017 decision by the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals that invalidated its patents on Aloxi at the request of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd based on the “on-sale bar,” a provision of patent law that states an invention cannot be patented if it has been on sale for more than a year before the patent application is filed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FehN39

