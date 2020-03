A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the invalidation of two patents on Herceptin, the blockbuster breast cancer drug sold by Roche Holding AG subsidiary Genentech Inc now facing biosimilar competition.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed an administrative court’s determination that the two patents, which expired, were invalid on obviousness grounds.

