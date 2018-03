A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the validity of a surgical tool patent over which medical device maker Smith & Nephew PLC won a $4 million verdict against rival Hologic Inc.

The U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a Smith & Nephew patent on a device and method of removing uterine tissue is valid.

