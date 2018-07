A federal jury on Friday awarded medical device maker Hologic Inc $4.8 million in its patent infringement lawsuit against rival Minerva Surgical Inc.

The verdict followed a damages trial in Delaware focused on determining reasonable compensation for Minerva’s infringement of two Hologic patents relating to endometrial ablation devices. A judge ruled before the trial that Minerva infringed the patents.

