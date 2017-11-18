Appeals court upholds Honeywell refrigerant patents challenged by Mexichem

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the validity of Honeywell International Inc patents on chemical refrigerant technology that had been challenged by Mexican industrial group Mexichem.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that said three Honeywell patents on a composition of a refrigerant used in air conditioners and other products were valid.

