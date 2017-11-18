FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court upholds Honeywell refrigerant patents challenged by Mexichem
November 18, 2017 / 1:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

Appeals court upholds Honeywell refrigerant patents challenged by Mexichem

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the validity of Honeywell International Inc patents on chemical refrigerant technology that had been challenged by Mexican industrial group Mexichem.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that said three Honeywell patents on a composition of a refrigerant used in air conditioners and other products were valid.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hBAe4q

