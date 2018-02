Honeywell International Inc on Monday said it has settled a batch of patent infringement lawsuits it brought last year against Code Corp, a competitor in the market for bar code scanners used in the healthcare industry.

Honeywell said Code agreed to make “a significant lump sum payment” and to pay an annual royalty to license the former’s patents.

