PTAB erred in blocking Honeywell bid to correct patent - Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday gave Honeywell Inc another shot at fixing a crucial error in a patent challenged by rival chemical company Arkema SA, saying the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board abused its discretion when it blocked the request.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said in a precedential opinion that PTAB abused its discretion in blocking Honeywell from correcting a mistake in the “chain of priority” listed in a patent on a compound used in air conditioning systems.

