A federal appeals court on Wednesday eased the way for Mylan NV and other generic drug companies to launch a generic version of Horizon Pharma PLC and Nuvo Pharmaceutical Inc’s arthritis drug Vimovo.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said two patents covering Vimovo’s pharmaceutical formulation were invalid, reversing a lower court judge.

