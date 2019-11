A judge on Thursday dealt a major setback to Pfizer Inc’s Hospira in its bid to launch a generic version of Endo International plc’s emergency allergy treatment Adrenalin.

In a lengthy decision that followed a bench trial, U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon in Wilmington, Delaware, said Pfizer’s proposed generic version of Adrenalin infringed two Endo patents.

