HP Inc on Wednesday won an appeals court ruling that moves a patent infringement case against the computer maker out of the plaintiff-friendly Eastern District of Texas.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a patent case brought against HP by Cypress Lake Software Inc in Texas should have been transferred to Northern California, where HP is based.

