SCOTUS ask for U.S. government's view on 'abstract' patent case against HP

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sought the U.S. Solicitor General’s view on whether it should take up HP Inc’s appeal of a ruling that made it more difficult for companies to quickly defeat patent infringement claims.

HP wants the justices to review a February 2018 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reviving inventor Steven Berkheimer’s lawsuit against the technology company, which had previously been dismissed under Section 101 of the Patent Act.

