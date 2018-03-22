FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2018 / 11:50 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Telecoms side with HP, tell Fed. Circuit jurors not needed for patent eligibility

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Three U.S. wireless carriers on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to reconsider a recent ruling against HP Inc that is expected to make it harder to get patent infringement cases dismissed in the early, pre-discovery stages.

T-Mobile, Sprint Corp and Verizon Communications Inc jointly filed an amicus brief asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to rehear en banc a Feb. 8 decision that resurrected a patent case filed against HP Inc by a Chicago-based inventor.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pzm6fB

