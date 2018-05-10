Any U.S. court can hear patent suits against foreign firms: Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said patent infringement cases against foreign corporations can be brought in any federal district court, clarifying a question left open by a U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting where some infringement cases can be filed.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to review a lower court decision that allowed a patent infringement case brought against Taiwanese electronics giant HTC Corp by licensing firm Sisvel International SA to proceed in Delaware, rejecting HTC’s argument that the case belongs in Seattle, where HTC’s U.S. subsidiary is based.

