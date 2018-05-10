FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 11:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Any U.S. court can hear patent suits against foreign firms: Fed Circuit

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said patent infringement cases against foreign corporations can be brought in any federal district court, clarifying a question left open by a U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting where some infringement cases can be filed.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to review a lower court decision that allowed a patent infringement case brought against Taiwanese electronics giant HTC Corp by licensing firm Sisvel International SA to proceed in Delaware, rejecting HTC’s argument that the case belongs in Seattle, where HTC’s U.S. subsidiary is based.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ItBHst

