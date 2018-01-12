FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 12, 2018 / 1:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fed Circuit tosses smartphone patent case against HTC, Blackberry and Motorola

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday brought a likely end to claims by a licensing firm that smartphones sold by HTC Corp, Blackberry Inc and Motorola Mobility LLC infringed on a video compression patent.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the dismissal for lack of standing of patent infringement lawsuits General Patent Corp brought against the trio of handset makers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2D2OwrN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.