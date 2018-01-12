Fed Circuit tosses smartphone patent case against HTC, Blackberry and Motorola

A federal appeals court on Thursday brought a likely end to claims by a licensing firm that smartphones sold by HTC Corp, Blackberry Inc and Motorola Mobility LLC infringed on a video compression patent.

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld the dismissal for lack of standing of patent infringement lawsuits General Patent Corp brought against the trio of handset makers.

