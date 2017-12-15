FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Group backed by Google, Amazon defends patent reforms in open letter
December 15, 2017 / 12:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Group backed by Google, Amazon defends patent reforms in open letter

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A coalition of eight leading tech companies, including Google Inc and Amazon.com Inc, on Thursday defended reforms to the patent system undertaken in recent years, saying innovation is thriving because dubious patents are being canceled.

The High Tech Inventors Alliance published an open letter on its website praising the introduction of the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board and other changes to the patent system, as well as Supreme Court rulings, that have reined in what the group described as frivolous litigation on behalf of low-quality patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2C8Efp6

