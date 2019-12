Leader of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a ruling on Friday on what qualifies as “prior art” — evidence that an invention is already known — in proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

The PTAB’s Precedential Opinion Panel said subscription video service Hulu LLC can try to prove claims in a Sound View Innovations LLC data processing patent were obvious due to information in a textbook.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sYzVd2