A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a ruling that invalidated some of Abbvie Inc’s patents on Humira, the world’s bestselling drug.

Affirming the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said three Abbvie patents on Humira were invalid as obvious.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QUs8oD