Patent office director unveils guidance on defining abstract ideas

Andrei Iancu, the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, on Monday said the agency may issue revised guidance to help clarify what sort of concepts are patentable.

Iancu said during a talk at the Intellectual Property Owners’ Association’s annual conference in Chicago that the PTO was seeking in particular to help patent examiners and practitioners determine what constitutes an unpatentable “abstract idea.”

