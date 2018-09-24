FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
September 24, 2018 / 11:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Patent office director unveils guidance on defining abstract ideas

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Andrei Iancu, the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, on Monday said the agency may issue revised guidance to help clarify what sort of concepts are patentable.

Iancu said during a talk at the Intellectual Property Owners’ Association’s annual conference in Chicago that the PTO was seeking in particular to help patent examiners and practitioners determine what constitutes an unpatentable “abstract idea.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zqRrqY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.