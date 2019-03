U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director Andrei Iancu on Wednesday said during an oversight hearing on Capitol Hill that he dislikes the term “patent troll,” calling it “counterproductive.”

“I think we should avoid pejorative terms that paint with a broad brush and fail to identify specific problems that would allow us to turn to specific solutions,” said Iancu, a Trump appointee confirmed in February 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UzxDtG