By Jan Wolfe President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday said he has some concerns about the fairness of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the PTO’s administrative court that reviews the validity of granted patents.

Andrei Iancu, a Los Angeles-based patent lawyer at Irell & Manella, answered questions from members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

