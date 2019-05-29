Westlaw News
Genome data co BGI escalates Illumina patent feud with Delaware complaint

Jan Wolfe

BGI Group, a genome sequencing company based in China, on Monday escalated its global intellectual property fight with rival Illumina Inc by filing a U.S. patent case against the California-based firm.

BGI subsidiary Complete Genomics Inc sued Illumina in federal court in Delaware Tuesday, alleging the latter’s NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing System and related products infringe a patent on a method of determining identities of nucleotides in a DNA sample.

