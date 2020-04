An appeals court on Friday upheld a $26.7 million patent infringement verdict diagnostics firm Illumina Inc won against rival Roche Holding AG.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied Roche’s appeal of a finding that its Harmony non-invasive prenatal test kits infringed two Illumina patents.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3bEfAeu