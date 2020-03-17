Illumina gets Section 101 win at Fed Circuit in Roche fetal DNA patent case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday handed a win to genetic testing company Illumina Inc, saying patents it accused Roche Holding AG subsidiary Ariosa Diagnostics of infringing described subject matter eligible for patent protection.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a December 2018 ruling that struck down two Illumina patents relating to distinguishing cell-free fetal DNA from cell-free maternal DNA in a mother’s bloodstream.

