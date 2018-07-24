FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 12:32 AM / in an hour

Fed Circuit sides with Apple, Google over 'abstract' patent infringement claims

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Apple Inc, Oath Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday won a ruling from a federal appeals court invalidating claims in a “pop up” computer notification patent they were accused of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a patent owned by Interval Licensing LLC was invalid because it described the basic, abstract idea of “displaying a second set of data without interfering with a first set of data.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LfsfeF

