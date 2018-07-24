Fed Circuit sides with Apple, Google over 'abstract' patent infringement claims

Apple Inc, Oath Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday won a ruling from a federal appeals court invalidating claims in a “pop up” computer notification patent they were accused of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a patent owned by Interval Licensing LLC was invalid because it described the basic, abstract idea of “displaying a second set of data without interfering with a first set of data.”

