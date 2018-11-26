Fed Circuit declines to reconsider order gutting 'abstract' WiLAN patents

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said it would not reconsider an earlier decision that likely doomed patent litigation cases the licensing firm WiLAN Inc brought against industrial automation companies Rockwell Automation Inc, Schneider Electric SE and the Emerson Electric Company.

WiLAN had sought a rehearing of a Sept. 17 decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that invalidated key claims in its patents relating to software-driven methods of controlling mechanical devices.

