A federal appeals court on Friday said a patent holding company must cover about $1 million in attorneys’ fees Bed Bath & Beyond Inc incurred defending a patent infringement case.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that Inventor Holdings LLC brought an exceptionally weak patent infringement case against Bed Bath & Beyond and should cover some of the latter’s costs.

