A federal appeals court on Monday invalidated three patents held by oil services giant Schlumberger NV, complicating a long-running dispute with rival ION Geophysical Corp that culminated in a $106 million verdict now under U.S. Supreme Court review.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board determination that the three Schlumberger patents were invalid as obvious.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rqz9S7