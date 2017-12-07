U.S. government urges SCOTUS to clarify damages law in Schlumberger patent case

The federal government on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up oilfield services company Schlumberger NV’s claim that it is entitled to lost overseas profit damages in a patent infringement case.

The U.S. Solicitor General’s Office said the high court should hear Schlumberger’s appeal of a ruling vacating part of a damages award in a patent infringement case the company won against rival ION Geophysical Corp.

