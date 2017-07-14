FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawmaker says East Texas judge ignored Supreme Court venue decision
July 14, 2017 / 11:33 PM / a month ago

Lawmaker says East Texas judge ignored Supreme Court venue decision

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A Republican congressman harshly criticized U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas at a hearing on Thursday, saying the judge was flouting a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that cracked down on forum-shopping in patent cases.

U.S. Representative Darrell Issa of California, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property and the Internet, said at a committee hearing that a recent decision by Gilstrap was a "reprehensible" end-run around the high court's May 22 opinion in TC Heartland v. Kraft Foods Group Brands.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2v1GYhw

