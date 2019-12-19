Intellectual Ventures gets another shot at dodging Trend Micro fee award

A federal appeals court on Thursday gave patent licensing firm Intellectual Ventures another chance to escape a ruling that it brought an exceptionally weak case against cybersecurity firm Trend Micro Inc and should pay some of its attorneys’ fees.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a ruling that IV should cover $443,000 incurred by Trend Micro defending claims it infringed on patents on computer virus screening technology, saying the judge’s fee-shifting analysis was insufficient.

