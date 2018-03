A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the dismissal of a patent infringement case the licensing company Intellectual Ventures brought against Symantec Corp.

The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling that invalidated a patent relating to data storage technology IV accused Symantec of infringing in a 2013 lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GwHZV0