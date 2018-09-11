FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 12:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Apple, Samsung score Fed Circuit win in wireless hotspot patent fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday handed a victory to Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, gutting a patent relating to wireless hotspot technology the smartphone makers had both been accused of infringing.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidating key claims in a patent owned by IXI Mobile (R&D) Ltd, a New York-based intellectual property licensing company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QkCPzN

