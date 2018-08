A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that automotive components manufacturer JTEKT Corp did not have standing to challenge the validity of claims in a patent owned by rival GKN PLC.

The decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit left intact a decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that upheld some claims in a GKN patent relating to drivetrain technology but invalidated others.

