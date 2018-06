A unit of Gilead Sciences Inc on Wednesday lost a bid to invalidate a patent on a novel cancer treatment owned by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a determination by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board that Gilead’s Kite Pharma Inc failed to show the Sloan Kettering patent was invalid on obviousness grounds.

