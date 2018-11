Nathan Kelley, the former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office official tasked with representing the agency in appeals, has joined the Washington D.C. office of Perkins Coie, the law firm said on Monday.

Kelley stepped down in July as the PTO’s Solicitor and Deputy General Counsel for Intellectual Property Law.

