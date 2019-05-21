Westlaw News
Fed Circuit to revisit what constitutes fraud on the patent office

Jan Wolfe

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday will decide whether to breathe new life into a long-running lawsuit alleging KLA-Tencor Corporation fraudulently obtained a patent to stymie a smaller rival in the semiconductor equipment industry.

A three-judge panel of Federal Circuit justices will hear an appeal by Austin, Texas-based Xitronix Corporation of a lower court decision that threw out its so-called “Walker Process” antitrust claim against KLA.

