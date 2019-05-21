Fed Circuit to revisit what constitutes fraud on the patent office

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday will decide whether to breathe new life into a long-running lawsuit alleging KLA-Tencor Corporation fraudulently obtained a patent to stymie a smaller rival in the semiconductor equipment industry.

A three-judge panel of Federal Circuit justices will hear an appeal by Austin, Texas-based Xitronix Corporation of a lower court decision that threw out its so-called “Walker Process” antitrust claim against KLA.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LTW30T