FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fujifilm says instant cameras do not infringe Polaroid trademark
Sections
Featured
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
Big money is coming to bitcoin: Novogratz
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Big money is coming to bitcoin: Novogratz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 13, 2017 / 10:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fujifilm says instant cameras do not infringe Polaroid trademark

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp said in a lawsuit filed on Monday that its Instax series of instant cameras and film do not infringe on trademark and trade dress rights owned by the successor to Polaroid Corp.

Fujifilm asking the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to grant it declaratory judgment against PLR IP Holdings LLC, the company that owns the Polaroid brand, finding it does not infringe on Polaroid’s purported trademark and trade dress rights by using a square shape for the paper border surrounding instant photographs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AEDpk6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.