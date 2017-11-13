Fujifilm says instant cameras do not infringe Polaroid trademark

(Reuters) -

Japan’s Fujifilm Holdings Corp said in a lawsuit filed on Monday that its Instax series of instant cameras and film do not infringe on trademark and trade dress rights owned by the successor to Polaroid Corp.

Fujifilm asking the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to grant it declaratory judgment against PLR IP Holdings LLC, the company that owns the Polaroid brand, finding it does not infringe on Polaroid’s purported trademark and trade dress rights by using a square shape for the paper border surrounding instant photographs.

