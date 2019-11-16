Fed Circuit revives KPN data transmission patent in Section 101 ruling

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived patent infringement claims Dutch mobile telecommunications firm KPN brought against companies in the wireless industry including Gemalto Inc and LG Electronics Inc.

Reversing a Delaware judge, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a KPN patent on data transmission technology did not claim an abstract idea and therefore was valid under Section 101 of the Patent Act, which describes what subject matter is eligible for patent protection.

