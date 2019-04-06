Video-meeting unicorn Zoom hit with patent case ahead of IPO

Zoom Video Communications Inc, the $1 billion video-conferencing startup eyeing an initial public offering, was hit with a lawsuit on Friday accusing it of infringing on patented technology developed by now-defunct rival ooVoo LLC.

Dayton, Ohio-based digital advertising firm Krush Technologies LLC, which holds patents originally assigned to ooVoo, sued in San Francisco federal court alleging that Zoom’s app and other online meeting products infringe on three former ooVoo patents covering various aspects of video-conferencing technology.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WUqTaF