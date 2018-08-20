Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake win fees in stage display patent case

A federal appeals court on Monday said Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were entitled to recoup attorney fees they incurred defending an unsuccessful lawsuit that accused them of infringing a patent on a large-audience display screen.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling that Large Audience Display Systems LLC acted unreasonably in a patent infringement case against the pop stars and should cover $737,012 in attorney’s fees and $22,511 in costs.

