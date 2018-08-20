FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 20, 2018 / 11:48 PM / a few seconds ago

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake win fees in stage display patent case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday said Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were entitled to recoup attorney fees they incurred defending an unsuccessful lawsuit that accused them of infringing a patent on a large-audience display screen.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling that Large Audience Display Systems LLC acted unreasonably in a patent infringement case against the pop stars and should cover $737,012 in attorney’s fees and $22,511 in costs.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nTCas4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.