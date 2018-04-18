FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 12:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Appeals court upholds patent on depression drug Latuda

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the validity of Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd’s patent on its depression drug Latuda, ensuring the Japanese drug company can maintain a monopoly on the antipsychotic for another year.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the validity of Dainippon Sumitomo’s Latuda patent, which expires in 2019, meant it would be infringed by generic versions proposed by Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EVk3bp

