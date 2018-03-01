FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 11:49 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Secure messaging patent lawsuit v. Snapchat won’t disappear after 24 hours

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a bid by Snapchat owner Snap Inc to escape a patent infringement case brought against it by a smaller Chicago-based technology company.

U.S. District Court Judge Marilyn Huff, sitting by designation in Los Angeles, declined to invalidate patents relating to secure messaging technology owned by Vaporstream Inc, saying Snap failed to show they describe an abstract idea ineligible for patent protection.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oIXpgp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
