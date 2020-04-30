In loss for LG, Uniloc gets 'abstract' patent revived at Fed Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a patent infringement case the prolific litigant Uniloc brought against LG Electronics, saying a judge erred in ruling the asserted patent was invalid.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a patent Uniloc accused various LG devices of infringing in a March 2018 lawsuit passed muster under Section 101 of the Patent Act, which deals with patent-eligible subject matter.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yYnGQF