April 30, 2020 / 11:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

In loss for LG, Uniloc gets 'abstract' patent revived at Fed Circuit

Jan Wolfe

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a patent infringement case the prolific litigant Uniloc brought against LG Electronics, saying a judge erred in ruling the asserted patent was invalid.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said a patent Uniloc accused various LG devices of infringing in a March 2018 lawsuit passed muster under Section 101 of the Patent Act, which deals with patent-eligible subject matter.

