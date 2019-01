A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by LG Electronics Inc to transfer to Northern California a patent infringement case filed against it in Eastern Texas.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to review a determination by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas that he could hear the case brought by AGIS Software Development LLC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RNCI4m