A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Eli Lilly and Co’s effort to set aside a $20 million jury verdict in a patent lawsuit over the company’s erectile dysfunction drug Cialis.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a 2017 verdict that Eli Lilly infringed a now-expired patent owned by German association Erfindergemeinschaft UroPep GbR by marketing Cialis to treat prostate enlargement.

