The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday upheld the validity of an Eli Lilly & Company patent on its cancer treatment Alimta, dealing a setback to generic drug companies seeking to market their own version of the drug.

The appeals court affirmed a determination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that a patent on a vitamin regimen for Alimta users was valid.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XWOqrT