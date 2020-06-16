SCOTUS won't hear appeal of Eli Lilly patent win in blockbuster cancer drug case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by two generic drug companies of a patent law decision that preserved Eli Lilly & Co’s monopoly on the chemotherapy drug Alimta until 2022.

In a setback for Hospira and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, the high court said it would not review a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decision that their proposed generic versions of Alimta would infringe an Eli Lilly patent.

