Court gives Olaplex another shot at blocking sales of L'Oreal products

A federal appeals court has revived haircare startup Olaplex LLC’s request for an injunction blocking sales of L‘Oreal SA products it claims infringe one of its patents.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday vacated a lower court decision denying Olaplex’s request for a preliminary injunction blocking sales of L‘Oreal haircare treatments that strengthen hair fiber during the coloring or lightening process.

