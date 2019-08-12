Westlaw News
Jury says L'Oreal stole startup's hair care technology

Jan Wolfe

A Delaware jury on Monday issued a verdict worth about $37 million to Olaplex LLC, a beauty startup that says industry giant L’Oreal SA copied its hair bonding technology.

The jury’s verdict form was issued under seal, but Olaplex lawyer Joseph Paunovich of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said in an interview that the jury sided with the startup on its claims of patent infringement, trade secrets misappropriation, and breach of a non-disclosure agreement.

