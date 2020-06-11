L'Oreal loses bid to disqualify Lerner David from patent case

A U.S. subsidiary of L’Oreal SA has lost a bid to disqualify one of its former law firms, Lerner David Littenberg Krumholz & Mentlik, from defending a skincare company L’Oreal has accused of patent infringement.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin, Texas on Wednesday allowed Lerner David to continue defending Drunk Elephant LLC against claims that it infringed a L’Oreal USA Creative patent on an anti-aging serum.

